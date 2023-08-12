Angela Dixon joins Lever's board of directors

NORTH ADAMS — Angela Dixon, senior vice president and chief diversity officer at Berkshire Bank, has joined the board of directors of startup accelerator Lever Inc.
At Berkshire, Dixon’s work centers on how the bank can reach diverse populations including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities in a variety of ways to enhance their access to banking.
Before joining Berkshire Bank in 2021, Dixon owned and operated Dixon Consulting II LLC, a management consulting firm focused on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Talent Management. Working with the Community Foundation for the Capital Region, she developed a DEI program focused on nonprofit board diversity.
Dixon also served as the vice president of talent and inclusion at the Capital Region Chamber in New York, where she helped create the Inclusive Leadership Series, an educational program for business managers.
Dixon holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and MBA from the University of Albany. She is also a senior certified human resources professional through the Society for Human Resource Management.