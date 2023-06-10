Angela Elzner of Berkshire Money Management passes investment exam

DALTON — Angela Elzner of Berkshire Money Management has successfully completed the Series 65 exam and is now licensed to provide investment advice and analysis.
Also known as the Uniform Investment Advisor Law Examination, the exam is designed by the North American Securities Administrators Association and administered by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Elzner, who holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and the financial paraplanner qualified professional designation, joined Berkshire Money Management’s financial planning team in 2022 as a paraplanner. The paraplanner role does not require the passage of the Series 65 exam.
BMM will be holding open office hours from 3 to 5 p.m. June 22, July 13, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug, 17 at its office in Dalton. Elzner and colleagues Lauren Russo and Holly Simeone will be available for one-on-one conversations with members of the community about their money-related goals, challenges and questions during those sessions. Information: Berkshiremm.com.