Annette Guertin, Nancy Zubar receive professor emeritus certificates from BCC

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College recently awarded professor emeritus certificates to mathematics professors Annette Guertin and Nancy Zuber.
They received their certificates June 2 at BCC commencement ceremonies at Tanglewood.
The title professor emeritus is bestowed upon retiring faculty members at the time of their retirement by the BCC board of trustees. Candidates for emeritus status must have taught for at least 20 years in higher education, with a minimum of 15 years at BCC; must have achieved full professor rank; and must have retired from the college in good standing.
Guertin was employed at BCC for 41 years, teaching classes ranging from elementary algebra to math of art and nature. With the philosophy that math is everywhere — in nature, in the arts, in the sciences, in the mundane and in the extraordinary — Guertin taught math “as a way of thinking that ties everything else in life together,” said BCC President Ellen Kennedy in her remarks. “Generations of students enjoyed success in math, sometimes for the very first time, because Annette made math matter to them.”
Zuber began her career at BCC 31 years ago, when she applied for a part-time job in the math lab. She taught a variety of mathematics classes, with a focus on algebra and calculus, for 30 years.
Zuber also helped establish BCC’s math task force, which led to a reimagined pre-college math sequence. She was instrumental in adding free practice sessions, called “recitations,” to math courses, and in updating the calculus sequence.