Anthony Arevalo to direct Best Western Plus Berkshire Hills Inn & Suites

PITTSFIELD — Anthony Arevalo has been appointed to director of operations for Sita Hospitality, which does business as Best Western Plus Berkshire Hills Inn and Suites at 1350 West Housatonic St.
He will be responsible for day-to-day operations of all departments, guiding the departments by utilizing proper procedures to ensure customer satisfaction with a coordinated and productive operation among staff members and departments. Arevalo will also work with general manager Kevin Martin to increase group sales and general revenue management for the hotel.
“We are pleased to have Anthony take on this role,” said Mauer Desai, principal of Sita Hospitality. "His variety of skills and experiences will allow Anthony to bring our hotel to the level of service we need to prepare our hotel for the post-pandemic visitors.”
Arevalo grew up in California and worked on the customer service side of the wedding and function industry and in manufacturing of new housing developments. He is an avid fan of the San Diego Padres.