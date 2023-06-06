Appalachian Trail Conservancy to hold ceremony designating Lee as a new trail community

LEE — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy will hold a ceremony this month to formally recognize Lee as an Appalachian Trail Community — one of five newly designated communities.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. June 17 in the pavilion in the Lee Town Commons.
This designation adds five more towns to the existing 51 A.T. Communities along the Appalachian corridor, which have demonstrated their readiness to partner in efforts to drive resilient rural economies, encourage recreation access, and engage in conservation planning. Designated towns provide food, supplies, information, and recreational and volunteer opportunities to visitors of the Appalachian Trail.
The Appalachian Trail is a 2,190-mile long hiking path that stretches through 14 states from Georgia to Maine. The entire Massachusetts section of the Appalachian Trail is located in Berkshire County.
The four other new communities are located in Boonsboro and Brunswick, Md., and in Bluemont and Hillsboro, Va. Designation ceremonies at those sites will also take place during the month of June.
Information: appalachiantrail.org/communities.