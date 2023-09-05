<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Applications being accepted for local Mass. Cultural Council grants

BOSTON — The Mass. Cultural Council has opened the application process for its fiscal 2024 Local Cultural Council Program.

LCC grant awards, typically from $500 to $750, support a broad range of projects and programs, such as operating support; ticket subsidies; field trips; artist residencies; public art; fellowships; community events/programs; site specific projects; and other activities, based on local priorities. Both individuals and organizations are eligible for funding.

An information session will be held Sept. 12. The application deadline is Oct. 17.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the program guidelines for more information, including directions on how to apply. Information: massculturalcouncil.org.

