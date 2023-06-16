Applications being accepted for STEM Academy at MCLA

NORTH ADAMS — Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Berkshire Bank STEM Academy for incoming first-year students at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
The program accepts up to 15 students who are enrolled in either a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) major or who have expressed interest in STEM fields. This year's program runs from July 23-27. The application deadline is July 1.
Designed to introduce incoming students to careers in STEM, the residential, five-day academy includes networking opportunities with STEM faculty, students and staff to aid in deepening the relationship with those in STEM careers in the Berkshires.
Applications/information: Sara Steele, Sara.Steele@mcla.edu, 413-662-5518, or online at mcla.edu/STEMAcademy.