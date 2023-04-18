Applications open for MassTech Intern Partnership

WESTBOROUGH — Applications are currently being accepted for the 2023 edition of the MassTech Internship Partnership.
The program assists qualified Massachusetts tech companies to hire local students as summer interns, providing stipends of $3,200 a year per intern.
Managed by the Innovation Institute at the MassTech Collaborative, the program has awarded over $3.5 million in stipends to support more than 1,200 summer interns at tech firms across Massachusetts since 2013.
Eligible companies must be headquartered in Massachusetts, have 250 or fewer employees, be able to hire an eligible intern this summer; and pay the intern as a W-2 employee with required payroll withholdings.
Companies in five prioritized sectors — cybersecurity, digital health, fintech, quantum technology and robotics — may apply for stipends to cover three eligible interns.
Applications, eligibility requirements, and program details can be found at masstech.org/intern.