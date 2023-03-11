Associated Industries of Massachusetts elects five new members to board of directors

BOSTON — Michael Calijoux, Gary Evee, Jess Lee, Cathy Rocheleau, and Daniel Walsh were all recently elected to Associated Industries of Massachusetts’ board of directors, which is chaired by Patricia Begrowicz, the president of Onyx Speciality Papers in Lee.
Calijoux is the vice president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and holds a bachelor’s degree from Williams College. Evee is chief executive officer and founder of Evee Consulting Group LLC of Boston, a cybersecurity and technology firm.
Lee is the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Waters Corporation in Milford. Rocheleau is co-owner/director of Rocheleau Tool and Die Co. Inc. in Fitchburg. Walsh is the senior manager of state and local government affairs for Dell Technologies.