Attorney General's Office amends filing requirements for small charities

BOSTON — The state Attorney General’s Office has amended the filing requirements for small charities and online filing is now required for all charities in Massachusetts.
Charities with annual gross support and revenue of $25,000 or less are no longer required to submit federal form 990 to the state Attorney General’s Office.
All charity registrations and annual filings must be submitted online starting Sept. 1 through the online charity portal, which was launched in 2022. The AG's Office will no longer accept paper submissions
In a news release, state Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said the measure is intended to ease the administrative burden on smaller charities.
“This is a big step forward,” said Jim Klocke, CEO of the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network. “It will give small non-profits a clear, manageable path for reporting and transparency, without overburdening them.”
To support the sector through this transition, the nonprofit organizations/public charities division will run several in-person filing clinics at locations around the state and will host monthly online webinars to demonstrate the use of the charity portal and respond live to questions from users about the filing process. Information: www.mass.gov/orgs/office-of-the-attorney-general.