Attorney Robert Noto joins Pittsfield law firm

PITTSFIELD — Attorney Robert R. Noto has joined the law firm of Martin Hochberg & Cianflone of Pittsfield as an associate.
His areas of practice will include residential and commercial real estate transactions, zoning, estate planning, estate administration, civil litigation, consumer protection and debt collection, landlord tenant law and domestic relations.
Noto graduated from Hartwick College with a bachelor of arts degree in political science in 2019, and graduated from Western New England University in 2021. Noto was admitted to both the New York and Massachusetts Bar in 2022.
Two paralegals at Martin Hochberg & Cianflone has been accepted to law school and will be attending in the fall.
Ari Drayman, who has been employed by the firm since 2017, will be attending Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. He graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University in 2022 with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. He intends to maintain his employment with the firm during breaks in school.
Autumn D. Pharmer will be attending Western New England University School of Law. She has been with the firm since January 2022 and will continue to be employed by MHC as she pursues her law degree part-time. Pharmer graduated from The College of The Elms in 2021 with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice.