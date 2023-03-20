Gas prices dropped 3 cents last week in the Berkshires, and 2 cents statewide

WESTWOOD — The average gas price has dropped 3 cents in the Berkshires this week, and the 2 cents across the state, AAA Northeast reported Monday following its weekly survey of state gas prices.
The price in the Berkshires has dropped to $3.30 per gallon, while the state price is 3 cents lower at $3.27. The state price is 7 cents lower than a month ago and $1 less than at this time last year.
The Berkshire price is 7 cents lower than five weeks ago, but is 4 to 16 cents higher than the average prices in the three other counties of Western Massachusetts.
The state price is 17 cents lower than the national price, which dropped 3 cents this week to $3.44. The national average is 3 cents high than a month ago and 81 cents less than last year.
“The global oil price has plunged to around $65 per barrel, a level not seen since December of 2021," said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "Given that the cost of oil accounts for 55 percent of what we pay for gas, it's not surprising to see prices drop at the pump.”