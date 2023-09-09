Bard College at Simon’s Rock adds new faculty, staff

GREAT BARRINGTON — Bard College at Simon’s Rock has added several new faculty and staff members for the fall 2023 semester.
Molly Albrecht has been named dean of students after serving in that role on an interim basis since January. Prior to joining Simon's Rock, Albrecht served as the associate director and then the executive director of Bard Early College Hudson Valley, where she was responsible for co-leading the opening of the expansion into Dutchess County. She is also currently teaching in the Bard master of teaching program.
She holds a master's degree in teaching from the State University of New York at New Paltz, a bachelor of arts degree in history from Fordham University and certification in social justice in educational leadership from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Albrecht, who lives in New York’s Hudson Valley, is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Manhattanville College.
Kate Glavin has been named associate dean of studies for Bard Academy and first-year students. She holds a master’s degree in literature from the University of South Dakota as well as an master of fine arts in creative writing from the University of Massachusetts Boston. She was most recently an assistant professor of liberal arts at Berklee College of Music and taught there for five years.
Carla Stephens has been named director of the Bard Queer Leadership Project. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history and a doctorate in history from Temple University. She also earned her master of science in educational leadership at Montclair State University and became a founding faculty member at Bard High School Early College in Newark, N.J., in 2011.
Jack Burkart has joined the mathematics faculty. He received his doctorate in mathematics from Stony Brook University in May 2021. After that, Burkart spent two years doing postdoctoral work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and at the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (now SLMath).
Kameryn J. Williams has also joined the mathematics faculty. Williams holds a doctorate in mathematics from the graduate center at City University of New York, and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Boise State University. He traveled around the United States before landing at Simon's Rock in 2023.
Kirsten Keels has been named program manager for the Center for Equity, Inclusion, Community, Council for Equity & Inclusion. Originally from Arkansas, Keels holds a bachelor of arts degree in music from Princeton University, and served as a Fulbright Scholar in South Korea.