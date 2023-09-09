<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bard College at Simon’s Rock adds new faculty, staff

Kate Glavin Photo

Kate Glavin 

GREAT BARRINGTON — Bard College at Simon’s Rock has added several new faculty and staff members for the fall 2023 semester.

Molly Albrecht has been named dean of students after serving in that role on an interim basis since January. Prior to joining Simon's Rock, Albrecht served as the associate director and then the executive director of Bard Early College Hudson Valley, where she was responsible for co-leading the opening of the expansion into Dutchess County. She is also currently teaching in the Bard master of teaching program.

Carla Stephens Photo

Carla Stephens 

She holds a master's degree in teaching from the State University of New York at New Paltz, a bachelor of arts degree in history from Fordham University and certification in social justice in educational leadership from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Albrecht, who lives in New York’s Hudson Valley, is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Manhattanville College.

Jack Burkart Photo

Jack Burkart

Kate Glavin has been named associate dean of studies for Bard Academy and first-year students. She holds a master’s degree in literature from the University of South Dakota as well as an master of fine arts in creative writing from the University of Massachusetts Boston. She was most recently an assistant professor of liberal arts at Berklee College of Music and taught there for five years.

Carla Stephens has been named director of the Bard Queer Leadership Project. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history and a doctorate in history from Temple University. She also earned her master of science in educational leadership at Montclair State University and became a founding faculty member at Bard High School Early College in Newark, N.J., in 2011.

Kameryn Williams Photo

Kameryn J. Williams 

Jack Burkart has joined the mathematics faculty. He received his doctorate in mathematics from Stony Brook University in May 2021. After that, Burkart spent two years doing postdoctoral work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and at the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (now SLMath).

Kameryn J. Williams has also joined the mathematics faculty. Williams holds a doctorate in mathematics from the graduate center at City University of New York, and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Boise State University. He traveled around the United States before landing at Simon's Rock in 2023.

Kristin Keels Photo

Kristin Keels 

Kirsten Keels has been named program manager for the Center for Equity, Inclusion, Community, Council for Equity & Inclusion. Originally from Arkansas, Keels holds a bachelor of arts degree in music from Princeton University, and served as a Fulbright Scholar in South Korea.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all