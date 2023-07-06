Barrington Stage Company receives $110K Shubert Foundation grant

PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company has received a $110,000 Shubert Foundation grant in the theatre category. The award will support key programming for the company's 2023 season.
Barrington Stage is one of 609 not-for-profit theaters, dance companies, academic theater training programs and related talent agencies that have received a combined $37.6 million in this current round of funding from the Shubert Foundation, which is a leader in funding for the arts.
“It is meaningful to me that The Shubert Foundation not only maintained but increased their incredible support of Barrington Stage Company during my first season as Artistic Director,” said Alan Paul in a news release. “BSC treasures our relationship with the Foundation and thanks them for their vote of confidence in the future of Barrington Stage.”