BCArc promotes Jennifer Newell, Stephanie Kulzer and Melissa Garwacki to supervisor roles

PITTSFIELD — Jennifer Newell, Stephanie Kulzer and Melissa Garwacki have all been promoted to supervisor positions at Berkshire County Arc.
Newell has been promoted to supervisor of developmental disability residential services; and Kulzer and Garwacki to supervisor of brain injury residential services.
Newell began working at BCArc 25 years ago as a relief staff member and has held many different positions at the agency since then. In her new position, she will oversee four BCArc residences, as well as shared living providers. Newell studied early childhood education in college, and is a certified nursing assistant.
Kulzer began working at BCArc four years ago, also as a relief staff member, and eventually became the site manager of a residential program, which was her most recent position. The certified nurse assistant will oversee four BCArc brain injury residential programs in the Pioneer Valley.
Garwacki began working at BCArc six years ago as a part-time residential staff member. She has since held the positions of residential support staff, assistant site manager, and most recently, site manager. She will oversee four residential programs. Garwacki studied business at Hudson Valley Community College and holds a certification in medical assisting.