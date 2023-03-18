BCC names Louise Lydon vice president of institutional advancement

PITTSFIELD — Louise Lydon has been named vice president of institutional advancement at Berkshire Community College.
Lydon will serve as the college’s chief advancement officer, advising BCC President Ellen Kennedy on the management and operation of alumni relations and donor relations.
Other responsibilities include developing, executing and evaluating donor engagement. This includes annual giving, corporate and foundation relations, legacy giving, donor and alumni relations, research and prospect management, advancement services, donor cultivation, stewardship and communications/marketing.
Lydon has spent more than 20 years in higher education advancement roles, working at Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania; George Washington University; and, most recently, as the assistant dean for law advancement at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. At Catholic University, Lydon partnered with university leadership in engaging donors to solicit multimillion-dollar gifts and spearheaded a $36 million comprehensive campaign for the law school.
A first-generation college graduate, Lydon earned a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hill University. She is passionate about providing educational opportunities to students of all backgrounds and experiences. She lives with her husband in Cheshire.