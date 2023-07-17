BCC signs articulation agreement for dental hygiene program

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has signed an articulation agreement with Springfield Technical College for a dental hygiene program.
The agreement stipulates that BCC students may complete all 27 credits of their general education classes at BCC and are guaranteed a transfer of those credits to STCC towards an associate in science in dental hygiene degree, provided that students have earned a minimum grade of C in all equivalent courses. Once accepted into STCC, an additional 44 credits are required to complete the associate degree.
The STCC Dental Hygiene program educates students to become vital members of the dental health profession. The two-year basic core curriculum leading to an associate in science degree follows the guidelines adopted by the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation. Information: berkshirecc.edu; email onestop@berkshirecc.ed; or call 413- 499-4660.