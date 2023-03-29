BCC, Sonoco Plastics form mechatronics apprenticeship program

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College and Sonoco Plastics of Chatham, N.Y., have formed a partnership to encourage those interested in a career in mechatronics to apply for an apprenticeship at Sonoco.
Apprentices will receive full tuition at BCC for its associate degree in mechatronics program, provided they complete the apprenticeship.
Mechatronics is a growing field that combines technologies of mechanics and electronics. An interdisciplinary field of study, it encompasses sought-after skills in electro-mechanical systems, machine operation, computing, automation, robotics and advanced manufacturing.
The apprenticeship at Sonoco is a four- to five-year program with extensive on-the-job training and competency requirements for each year.
Participants work 20 to 30 hours per week, with a flexible work schedule, while pursuing an associate of science degree in mechatronics degree at BCC. The degree may be earned in as little as two years.
Information: Rick Sayers, Sonoco Plastics engineering manager, rick.sayers@sonoco.com.