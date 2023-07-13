Berkshire Community College to offer water quality monitoring certificate

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has created a Water Quality Monitoring Certificate Program, a new offering for the fall 2023 semester.
The program, designed to train the next generation of drinking water and wastewater professionals, requires the completion of three courses totaling 11 credits: ENV-205 Environmental Monitoring and Assessment (4 credits); ENV-182 Environmental Advocacy (3 credits); and CHEM 150A Essentials of Chemistry (4 credits). Generally, CHEM 150A would be taken in the fall semester, with the remaining two courses taken in the spring.
The certificate can be completed in as little as two semesters and is “stackable,” meaning credits earned can be applied toward an associate degree in environmental sciences.
Information: Bruce Winn, bwinn@berkshirecc.edu, 413-236-4688.