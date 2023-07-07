Bekshire Community Action Council presents awards at annual meeting

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community Action Council presented several awards at its annual meeting, which took place June 29.
Nicole Rivera was honored as 2022 Volunteer of the Year, and state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, as 2022 Community Hero of the Year. Joan Chapman-Bartlett was the recipient of the 2022 Dave Lachowski Service Award.
Rivera joined BCAC as VITA bilingual intake specialist in 2019, serving Spanish speaking Berkshire County residents. She readily began to help translate flyers, and other tax preparation materials.
Barrett, who served as mayor of North Adams for 26 years, was elected to the state Legislature in 2017. He has advocated for low-income people in the 1st Berkshire District by introducing and co-sponsoring legislation that supports access to fair and stable utility pricing, education, food security, housing, health care, and the work of community action statewide.
Chapman-Bartlett joined BCAC in 2011 after working at the Center for Ecological Technology. She served as director of BCAC’s weatherization programming for nine years and is now an advanced energy auditor.