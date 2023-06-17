Berkel, Damms join BerkshireHorseWorks

RICHMOND — Brian Berkel has joined Berkshire HorseWorks as treasurer of the board of directors while Julianna Damms has been named the organization’s volunteer coordinator.
Berkel is a retired Massachusetts State Police officer. During his 25-year tenure, Berkel served as a detective lieutenant for public order platoon; as a crisis negotiator; forensic child interviewer; troop shift supervisor; and barracks shift supervisor. He has also served as team coordinator for Berkshire County Local Outreach for Suicide Survivors and as a search team member for Berkshire Mountain Search & Rescue.
Damms has been volunteering at the ranch for over a year and a half in various capacities ranging from Ranch Life 101 program support to barn maintenance and horse care. As volunteer coordinator she will be spearheading efforts to recruit and educate additional volunteers.