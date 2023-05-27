Berkshire Agricultural Ventures appoints Rebecca Busansky executive director

GREAT BARRINGTON — Rebecca Busansky has been appointed the new executive director of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures, succeeding interim Executive Director Glenn Bergman.
Bergman will collaborate with Busansky over the upcoming month to ensure a smooth transition. Bergman’s leadership during a critical period at BAV resulted in significant advancement for the organization over the past two and a half years.
Busansky previously served as program director at the Franklin County Community Development Corp., an organization that she joined in 2015. At that organization, her work focused on helping local farms thrive and increasing food access. She has also managed the Mass Food Trust Program since its inception in 2018.
Busansky, who lives in Northampton, holds an undergraduate degree from Brown University and has worked in the community economic development field for more than 30 years.