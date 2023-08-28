Berkshire Agricultural Ventures receives $50K in USDA Rural Business Development Grants

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has been awarded a combined $50,000 from two Rural Business Development Grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The funding will be used to provide the business planning technical assistance that farms and local-food businesses across the Berkshire-Taconic region need to thrive.
Of that funding, $30,000 will be deployed for business planning technical assistance projects in Berkshire County, and $20,000 for similar projects in Litchfield County, Conn.
The grants empower the organization to extend its successful track record of offering to local farms and food businesses one-on-one tailored business planning and consulting services with high-level experts.