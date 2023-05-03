Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has received a $680K USDA grant to increase local meat processing

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agriculture Ventures has been awarded a $630,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture through its Rural Development Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program.
Together with an additional $210,000 match from community members, BAV will use this grant to establish a dedicated, $840,000 fund that will enable the organization to issue loans to meat processors within the Berkshire-Taconic foodshed over the next three years.
As these loans are repaid, they will be invested into a permanent funding mechanism that will significantly enhance the organization's ability to support any kind of local food processing, distribution and aggregation.
BAV previously received support from the USDA in 2021, when it received a $530,000 grant from the Regional Food Systems Partnership Grant to create a multiyear program that helped address the vulnerability of local processing capacity exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.