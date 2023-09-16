Berkshire Art Center adds community engagement director, three new board members

STOCKBRIDGE — Longtime faculty member Karen Grippo has been named community engagement director at Berkshire Art Center, formerly IS183 Art School.
Three new members have also joined the board of directors: Milena Cerna, David Gilbert and Cheryl Mirer.
Having taught children for over 20 years, Grippo has been a faculty educator with Berkshire Art Center for nearly a decade. She holds degrees in elementary education, literacy, and art history, and has pursued infinite creative endeavors from a young age.
Cerna has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive in global finance, technology and higher education markets. She has held senior leadership positions in marketing, financial management, and strategy development for a number of companies and universities.
The Great Barrington resident holds and MBA in finance and marketing from Columbia University and serves as an elected member of Great Barrington’s Finance Committee.
Gilbert is an interior designer and avid art collector who holds a law degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego and bachelor’s degrees in psychology and fine arts from the New York School of Interior Design.
Mirer, who grew up in Burlington, Conn., and now lives in Otis, is a painter, printmaker and mixed media artist who holds a bachelor’s degree in art and art history from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a master’s degree in arts administration from Boston University.
A former executive director of Downtown Pittsfield Inc., Mirer is currently an enrollment counselor at Berkshire Community College.