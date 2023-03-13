Berkshire Art Center will hold its annual benefit April 1 at the Colonial Theatre

STOCKBRIDGE — Berkshire Art Center, formerly IS183 Art School, will hold its 2023 annual benefit, “Metallic Couture Disco,” April 1 at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.
The event will celebrate two creative icons, Vicki Bonnington and Joe Wheaton, who have made distinct contributions to the cultural landscape of the Berkshires. It begins at 5 p.m., with the dance party for all guests to follow at 7.
Tickets are available through the Berkshire Theatre Group. For information, costume inspiration, or tickets: berkshireartcenter.org/benefit and follow @metalliccouturedisco on Instagram.