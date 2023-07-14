Berkshire Bank allocates proceeds from inaugural sustainability bond

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., Berkshire Bank’s holding company, has allocated the proceeds from its inaugural $100 million sustainability bond to projects that have created 330 units of affordable and workforce housing and more than 200,000 square feet of green building development.
The highlights are as follows:
• Approximately 41 percent of the bond proceeds were allocated to the development of 330 units of affordable and workforce housing in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut.
• Approximately 33 percent of the bond proceeds were allocated for the construction of more than 200,000 square feet of green buildings in Massachusetts and New York whose projects are expected to achieve LEED Gold or Platinum, Net Zero emissions and/or are expected to achieve greenhouse gas emissions performance in the top 15 percent of their municipal boundaries.
• A total of 26 percent of the proceeds were allocated to small businesses located in low-moderate income and/or majority minority census tracts that created jobs, along with the redevelopment and revitalization of a former industrial site within a low-income neighborhood that helped attract new and retain existing businesses and residents.