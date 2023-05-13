Berkshire Bank appoints Eric Rosengren, former head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, to board of directors

PITTSFIELD — Eric S. Rosengren, the former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, was recently elected to the board of directors of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Berkshire Bank's holding company.
After the election, Rosengren was determined to be an independent director and a financial expert, and was appointed to the board's risk management, and capital and compliance and audit committees. He served as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston from 2007 until his retirement in 2021.
Rosengren is currently the CEO of Rosengren Consulting and a visiting scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Golub Center for Finance & Policy. As a Fed president, he was a participant and voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.
He holds a doctorate and master's degree from the University of Wisconsin and a bachelor's degree from Colby College, where he also serves as a member of the board of trustees.