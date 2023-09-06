Berkshire Bank awards 20 NextGen scholarships of $2,500, including eight in Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank has awarded 2023 Next Gen scholarships to 20 students in its five state coverage area, including eight from Massachusetts.
Each recipient received $2,500 toward their college tuition and advancing their educational goals. These scholars embody academic excellence and share the bank's commitment to community service and volunteerism.
All applicants were reviewed, and winners were selected by a committee of Berkshire Bank volunteers. The 2023 Next Gen Scholars include high school seniors, current college students and adults pursuing an undergraduate degree from an accredited nonprofit college or technical school.
The Massachusetts recipients include Corey James Lynch; Michael Maggipinto; Vanessa Mwanjiru Muturi; Denis V. Protsun; Deisy Escobar; Justin Underdown; Nhi Le; and Nayalie Velez.