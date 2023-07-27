Berkshire Bank Foundation invests $845K in nonprofits during second quarter of 2023

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank Foundation provided more than $845,000 in philanthropic investments to organizations in the bank’s five-state coverage area during the second quarter of 2023.
In total, the Berkshire Bank Foundation assisted 190 nonprofit organizations during the second quarter by providing funding to support needs such as food insecurity, health, wellness, homelessness, educational advancement, arts, youth development, culture, diversity and inclusion. The Berkshire Bank Foundation is committed to supporting programs that provide equitable opportunities for economic prosperity.
The Berkshire County recipients include Barrington Stage Company’s Playwright Mentoring Project; the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP; Berkshire Immigrant Center; Berkshire County Arc; Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation; and Entrepreneurship for All-Berkshire County.
Also receiving funds were the Elizabeth Freeman Center; Hancock Shaker Village; Literacy Network of South Berkshire; the Western Mass. Women’s Fund and Westside Legends.