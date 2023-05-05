Berkshire Bank Foundation provides $584K in first quarter investments

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank Foundation provided $584,361 in philanthropic investments during the first quarter of 2023 between Jan. 1 and March 31.
Investments were made to foster upward economic mobility, racial equity and enhance opportunities for success in the regions that Berkshire Bank serves, according to a foundation news release. The investments also support the company’s BEST Community Comeback, which includes a planned $15 million in community contributions by the end of 2024.
In total, the Berkshire Bank Foundation assisted 120 nonprofit organizations during the quarter with grants to support a wide range of critical projects including small business entrepreneurship, housing, food insecurity, homelessness, educational advancement, youth, arts, culture, diversity and inclusion.
Berkshire County recipients include Berkshire Immigrant Center; Berkshire Resources for the Integration of Diverse Groups and Education; Berkshire Pride; Berkshire Agricultural Ventures; Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation; Community Access to the Arts; Hllcrest Educational Centers; Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires; and Soldier On/United Veterans of America.