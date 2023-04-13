Berkshire Bank awards $20,000 for MCLA Summer Stem Academy

NORTH ADAMS — The Berkshire Bank Foundation has awarded Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts $20,000 to fund the Berkshire Bank STEM Academy.
The program will accept up to 15 incoming first-year students enrolled in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) major or who have expressed an interest in STEM fields. The residential, five-day academy program will run from July 23-27.
Developed to serve low-income and first-generation college students, students are selected based on their responses to surveys taken upon their acceptance to the college.There is additional programming planned throughout the year for the cohort.
The application deadline is July 1. To apply go to forms.office.com/r/X7e1LwD0SG.