Berkshire Bank employees to join with Habitat for Humanity for Xtraordinary Day

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank will mark the financial institution’s companywide annual Xtraordinary Day event on Tuesday by working on a neighborhood revitalization/beautification project with Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity at 181 Dewey Ave. in Pittsfield. The work begins at noon.
Xtraordinary Day is a concurrent day of service events that Berkshire Bank holds with employees at all its locations throughout its five-state coverage area.
Over 1,000 Berkshire Bank employees will participate in community service projects to create a positive impact and strengthen the communities that Berkshire serves. This is the seventh year this event has taken place.