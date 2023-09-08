<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Bank employees to join with Habitat for Humanity for Xtraordinary Day

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank will mark the financial institution’s companywide annual Xtraordinary Day event on Tuesday by working on a neighborhood revitalization/beautification project with Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity at 181 Dewey Ave. in Pittsfield. The work begins at noon.

Xtraordinary Day is a concurrent day of service events that Berkshire Bank holds with employees at all its locations throughout its five-state coverage area.

Over 1,000 Berkshire Bank employees will participate in community service projects to create a positive impact and strengthen the communities that Berkshire serves. This is the seventh year this event has taken place.

