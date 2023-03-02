Berkshire Bank named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank is one of 483 companies around the world that has been named a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.
The index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data.
This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.