Berkshire Bank names Andrew Plumridge chief internal audit officer

PITTSFIELD — Andrew Plumridge, an accomplished internal audit, risk management and compliance professional, has been named executive vice president, chief internal audit officer of both Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Berkshire Bank.
At Berkshire, Plumridge will be responsible for leading all aspects of Berkshire’s internal audit and Sarbanes-Oxley testing programs. He will provide independent and objective assurance to management and the Audit Committee on the adequacy and effectiveness of governance and internal controls that support the achievement of organizational objectives. In addition, he will promote and facilitate the continuous improvement of controls as part of the third line of defense.
Plumridge has nearly 30 years experience in auditing and consulting, including eight years as senior vice president and general auditor of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.
Prior to joining Boston Private, Plumridge held senior audit and consulting positions with State Street Corporation and PwC.
He holds an MBA with a concentration in accounting and finance from Boston University and bachelor degree in economics from Dartmouth College. He is a certified public accountant licensed to practice in Massachusetts.