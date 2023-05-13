Berkshire Bank promotes Greg Saint John as a senior commercial credit executive

PITTSFIELD — Greg Saint John has been promoted to senior vice president, deputy chief credit officer and commercial credit director at Berkshire Bank.
An experienced credit officer and banking industry veteran, Saint John has been with Berkshire Bank since 2010. He will report directly to Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer Philip Jurgeleit. He will be based at Berkshire's regional headquarters in Albany, N.Y.
As a senior credit executive, Saint John will oversee all aspects of credit analysis, underwriting and administration within the commercial banking division. He will also manage Berkshire’s Developmental Skills, Credit and Rotational Internship and Credit Training program to attract, develop and retain the next generation of credit professionals.
Saint John began his career at Berkshire Bank over a decade ago as vice president, regional credit officer and later advanced to become senior vice president, regional credit officer for middle market commercial banking. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration and finance from Marist College.