Berkshire Bank promotes Sumant Pustake as executive vice president, chief transformation and strategy officer

PITTSFIELD — Sumant Pustake has been promoted to executive vice president, chief transformation and strategy officer at Berkshire Bank.
A veteran of the banking industry, Pustake has played a critical role developing and overseeing the implementation of Berkshire’s Exciting Strategic Transformation program, according to bank President and COO Sean Gray.
Pustake will lead Berkshire’s transformation initiatives and provide essential support to solve large, complex challenges and drive high company performance
He previously oversaw Berkshire's corporate development efforts, where he served as the development leader and helped define and realize the vision and growth strategy. Prior to joining Berkshire Bank, he served as vice president, head of corporate credit for Commerce Bank and Trust.
Pustake holds a master of business administration from the Yale School of Management, a master of finance from Clark University, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Pune.