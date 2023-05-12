<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berkshire Bank releases 2022 environmental, social and governance report

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., Berkshire Bank’s parent company, has released its 2022 environmental, social and governance report, "Purpose & Performance that Matters."

Berkshire Bank logo

The report highlights the totality of the company's environmental, social and governance activities, its performance as well as its progress on its $5 billion BEST Community Comeback program.

"Our purpose will continue to help power Berkshire on our path toward becoming a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond,” said Berkshire Hills Bancorp CEO Nitin Mhatre. All of Berkshire's collective ESG efforts are positively contributing to our commercial performance, creating capacity to invest more in our business, customers, employees, communities and shareholders."

Berkshire's accomplishments over the last year are highlighted in the report. Berkshire's full ESG report is available online at berkshirebank.com/esg2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all