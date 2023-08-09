Berkshire Black Economic Council awards four Vibe North Street grants

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Black Economic Council has awarded the first four grants in its Vibe North Street storefront recruitment program, which aims to revitalize downtown Pittsfield by supporting businesses relocating to properties within the city's North Street TDI (Transformative Development Initiative) District.
The four recipients are Guelce Collaborative Marketing, which specializes in website development and management services for small businesses; BB's Hot Spot LLC, a restaurant that serves Caribbean barbeque and jerk cuisine; Dolce Rose Beauty Supply; and Brazzucas, a Brazilian market.
Brazzucas already has a physical presence on North Street in the space formerly occupied by the former Berkshire General Store. The other three businesses also plan to occupy previously vacant North Street storefronts.
In February, MassDevelopment awarded $1.52 million in grants to all 13 active TDI Districts’ partnerships through local organizations — including $111,000 to Berkshire Black Economic Council — for small-business support programs. Initiatives include storefront improvement efforts, technical assistance, equipment upgrades, districtwide branding and marketing plans, placemaking and public events, and more.
Information: Visit berkshirebec.org/opportunities/programming/; email contact@berkshirebec.org; or call 413-344-9112.