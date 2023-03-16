Berkshire Black Economic Council, Downtown Pittsfield Inc. launch 'Vibe North Street' to fill vacant storefronts

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Black Economic Council has established the "Vibe North Street" storefront recruitment grant program in collaboration with Downtown Pittsfield Inc.
The grant, which is funded by Mass Development's Transformative Development Initiative, will offer businesses the opportunity to receive TDI Local funds in amounts between $7,500 and $25,000 to help cover the costs of relocating to currently vacant storefronts in the North Street district.
The application period for businesses interested in moving to North Street opened Wednesday. Grants will be awarded to businesses that demonstrate the passion and capability to revitalize downtown Pittsfield.
"We're excited to launch the 'Vibe North Street' grant program in collaboration with DPI," said A.J. Enchill, executive director of of the council. "COVID has forced many businesses in our downtown to close. We believe that by recruiting new businesses to North Street, we can create a vibrant downtown with diverse businesses that bring a new vibe to Pittsfield.
Information: tinyurl.com/3yn3zker.
For information about the TDI Local program, visit tinyurl.com/azscmxfc.