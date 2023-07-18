Berkshire Black Economic Council to hold educational workshop

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Black Economic Council will hold the MBE Educational Workshop on Friday in collaboration with MassHire BizWorks and the Supplier Diversity Office of Massachusetts.
The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield. It is designed to support Black entrepreneurs in obtaining Minority Business Enterprise certification.
Attendees will gain insights into the benefits of MBE certification, including increased access to federal contracts, federal and state tax incentives, and expanded funding opportunities. Breakout groups will provide in-depth information on certification requirements, while additional resources for business growth and development will be made available.
Registration is required. Registration: berkshirebec.org/programming/. For information on MBE certification visit tinyurl.com/ybzcn4s5.