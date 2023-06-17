Berkshire Botanical Garden appoints Jennifer Patton education director

STOCKBRIDGE — Jennifer Patton has been named director of education at Berkshire Botanical Garden.
Patton has more than more than two decades of experience in museum education and arts administration, having created, designed and implemented everything from lesson plans to strategic plans.
She most recently served as executive director of Edward Hopper House Museum and Study Center, an art museum in Nyack, N.Y., where she gained experience managing exhibitions, budget and program development, and organizational planning. While overseeing pandemic recovery at Basilica Hudson in Hudson, N.Y., she moved to the Berkshires in 2021 with her three children.
A museum educator with a master’s degree in teaching, Patton has run several education departments in diverse communities in the New York metropolitan region. As a scholar of community education with a doctorate from Teachers College, Columbia University, she has researched and written on museums with particular emphasis on post-apartheid South Africa.