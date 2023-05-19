Berkshire Botanical Garden will hold annual meeting, ribbon-cutting

STOCKBRIDGE — Don Rakow, who runs Cornell’s Nature RX program and is the former director of Cornell’s Botanic Garden, will be the featured speaker when Berkshire Botanical Garden holds its annual meeting on May 26.
The meeting will run from 3 to 5 p.m. Rakow, who also teaches at Cornell’s School of Integrative Plant Science, will speak on, “The Benefits of Time in Nature.”
A brief business meeting will be held to elect BBG’s officers. There also will be a ribbon-cutting for the facility's new Farm in the Garden building. Registration is recommended. Information: berkshirebotanical.org.