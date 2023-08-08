Berkshire Bounty will hold a crowdfunding campaign to offset the temporary loss of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Berkshire Bounty food rescue organization will conduct a crowdfunding campaign from Aug. 16-22 in an effort to fill a food delivery gap caused by the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts’ temporary closure.
The Food Bank is moving its facilities from Hatfield to Chicopee at the end of August, which will prevent it from making deliveries from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.
Berkshire Bounty and community partners Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Community Action Council are stepping in to help procure and distribute food to fill this gap. The Helpful Hands crowdfunding campaign aims to raise $10,000, allowing Berkshire Bounty to purchase and deliver fresh produce, dairy and eggs for two weeks to at least six Berkshire County emergency food sites that would otherwise not be able to serve the community.
The Helpful Hands campaign is aided significantly by a match from Berkshire Money Management. BMM is stepping in with a $5,000 dollar-to-dollar match for donations below $150 and will triple every donation of $150 and above (up to an additional $5,000). Berkshire Bounty does not endorse or promote advisory services provided by BMM.
Information: berkshirebounty.org.