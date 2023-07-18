Berkshire Community Action Council presents awards at annual meeting

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community Action Council presented several awards recently at its annual meeting.
Nicole Rivera was honored as Volunteer of the Year, and state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, as Community Hero of the Year. Joan Chapman-Bartlett was the recipient of the annual Dave Lachowski Service Award.
Rivera joined BCAC as VITA bilingual intake specialist in 2019, serving Spanish speaking Berkshire County residents. She readily began to help translate flyers, and other tax preparation materials. She participated in reaching out to Latinas 413, a local nonprofit, to review documents needed to file for personal income tax returns.
Barrett, who served as mayor of North Adams for 26 years, was elected to the state Legislature in 2017. He has advocated for low-income people in the 1st Berkshire District by introducing and co-sponsoring legislation that supports access to fair and stable utility pricing, education, food security, housing, health care, and the work of community action statewide.
Chapman-Bartlett joined BCAC in 2011 after working at the Center for Ecological Technology. She served as director of BCAC’s weatherization programming for nine years, and is now an advanced energy auditor.