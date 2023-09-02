Berkshire Community College adds seven new staffers

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has added seven new staff members, promoted another staffer, and instituted a title change.
Sheaden Callahan has joined the BCC Success team as clerk IV. She graduated from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She previously serves as a registration and reception assistant for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at BCC.
Caitlin Davis has been named the assistant to the vice president of institutional advancement. A resident of North Adams, Davis brings previous executive assistant experience in various nonprofits across Massachusetts, including work at the Trustees of Reservations and the Center for EcoTechnology.
Eleanore Goerlach has joined BCC’s Library and Learning Commons as library assistant III. She previously served as a database technician for the Old Colony Library Network. A lifelong resident of Lanesborough, Goerlach holds a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in anthropology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a master's degree in library and information science from Simmons University.
Sharon Greb joins BCC as comptroller. With more than 20 years in professional accounting roles, she most recently worked for Alliance Rx Walgreens Pharmacy. She has also worked as an accountant for Berkshire Roots and spent 18 years with Berkshire Health Systems. The Pittsfield resident is a graduate of both BCC and MCLA, where she majored in accounting.
Jonathan Herforth joins BCC’s Facilities Department as maintainer. A resident of Pittsfield, Herforth was previously employed as a security officer with Allied Universal at BCC and at Wayfair in Pittsfield.
Megan Lussier has been named director of admissions and recruitment. A native of Berkshire County, Lussier comes to BCC with almost 10 years of experience in higher education. Before joining BCC, she worked at MCLA in the office of admission, starting as an entry-level admission counselor then working her way to senior associate director. Lussier holds a master’s degree in higher education from Merrimack College and a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Westfield State University
Alicia Starsja has been named an academic counselor in BCC’s TRIO Program. Most recently, she was the TRIO Program Assistant at BCC. A Berkshire County resident, Starsja is an alum of BCC and the TRIO program She earned a certificate in human services and an associate social work transfer degree from BCC, a bachelor’s degree in social work and social sciences from the College of Our Lady of the Elms and a master’s degree in social work from Tulane University.
Ann Stevens has been promoted from employee services coordinator to HR operations and benefits manager. Stevens had served as employee services coordinator since September 2020. Karrie Trautman is now serving as interim director of financial services. She was previously coordinator of one stop operations. She has been employed at BCC since June 2013.