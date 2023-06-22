BCC to hold culinary classes for alumni

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College, as part of its workforce development and community education program, is offering a series of three culinary classes to BCC alumni.
Handmade pasta making will be held June 26; basic poultry butchery skills on Aug. 28; and basic bread making skills on Sept. 18. All three classes will begin at 10 a.m. in BCC’s Culinary Institute in the Susan B. Anthony Annex on the college’s main campus.
Local chef and farmer Jeremy Stanton will conduct the pasta class. The two other classes will be conducted by chef and butcher Aaron Oster, who is BCC’s manager for food, culture and local economy.
Classes are free for BCC alumni with a donation to the Alumni Board Student Scholarship. Information/registration: Caterina Penna, director of alumni relations and events, 413-236-3071 or cpenna@berkshirecc.edu.