BCC to offer business, liberal arts degrees online

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College will be offering a completely online option for associate degrees and certificates in business and liberal arts.
The two programs, which will be available to students this fall, support the MassTransfer program — allowing easy, seamless transfer from BCC to a four-year state school.
The business program offers an associate degree in business administration, an associate degree in business careers and a certificate in entrepreneurship. The degrees are “stackable,” allowing students who earn a certificate to move into an associate degree, or enter into an associate degree and decide the certificate best suits their needs.
The liberal arts program offers associate degrees in biological science, elementary education, liberal arts, psychology concentration and sociology concentration.
Information: BCC Admissions Office, onestop@berkshirecc.edu, 413-499-4660.