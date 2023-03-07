Berkshire Community Diaper Project receives $7,000 grant from Greylock Federal Credit Union

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community Diaper Project has received $7,000 from Greylock Federal Credit Union to support its mission of providing free diapers to families in Berkshire County.
All funding from this grant will go directly to the purchase of more than 41,000 diapers, which will be given out to low-income families through 23 partnering agencies. Not only will this grant money support ongoing work, but it will help the the organization grow and diversify its reach. The Diaper Project has provided more than 1.6 million diapers in the past nine years.
“The Diaper Project fills a critical gap in supporting low to moderate income families in the Berkshires,” said JamieEllen Moncecchi, Greylock's senior vice president and chief administrative officer. “They leverage partnerships and meet families where they are needed most. Greylock is honored to be able to support their work.”