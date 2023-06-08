Berkshire Community Diaper Project receives $7,000 grant from Gibson Family Foundation

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Community Diaper Project has received a $7,000 grant from The Gilson Family Foundation of Marblehead.
The funding will allow the organization to purchase more than 41,000 diapers, which will be distributed to low-income families through 23 partnering agencies.
The funds will also help the group meet the ever-increasing need for diapers, and support underserved communities in their efforts to utilize opportunities and increase achievement.
The Gilson Family Foundation focuses on the needs of the people of Massachusetts, in the areas of health, arts, culture and humanities, animals and human services.
Information: berkshirecommunitydiaperproject.com.